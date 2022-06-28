Waveform Plastics buys Shepherd’s thick-gauge division

Waveform will merge the new thick-gauge thermoforming activities with its existing operations in South River, Ontario.

South River, Ont.-based thermoformer Waveform Plastics Technologies Ltd. has acquired the thick-gauge division of Shepherd Thermoforming & Packaging.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

“Waveform and the Shepherd facility have enjoyed a great ‘friendly competitor’ relationship over the past many years, and we look forward to providing quality products and seamless support to the Shepherd facility’s thick-gauge customers,” Waveform officials said in a June 27 news release.

Headquartered in Brampton, Ont., Shepherd designs custom packaging including engineering, mold production, and final product manufacturing for both thin-gauge and heavy-gauge applications. Shepherd was acquired by Vancouver-based Good Natured Products in 2020.

Waveform said that it will merge the new thick-gauge thermoforming activities with its existing operations in South River.

Waveform was founded in 1999, and is an ISO9001:2015 certified manufacturer of custom thermoformed products, with experience in product design, development, and manufacturing. The company has customers throughout Canada and the U.S., and serves the automotive, medical, marine, industrial, automation, consumer products, electronics and instrumentation, and advertising and signage industries.