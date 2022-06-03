Waterloo Brewing eliminating some single-use plastic packaging

The company is opting for 'recyclable' cardboard packaging on some Seagram Island Time and LandShark Lager brands.

Waterloo Brewing Ltd., said to be Ontario’s largest Canadian-owned brewery, is replacing is single-use plastic shrink wrap with recyclable cardboard packaging on Seagram Island Time Anytime 6x355ml can packs, Seagram Island Time Coconut Lime 6x355ml can packs, and LandShark Lager 6x473ml can packs.

“Sustainability is, and has been, a top priority for us at Waterloo Brewing,” said Kim Mannerow, director of marketing, LandShark. “This most recent initiative and investment in our brands is a positive example of how we can shift towards a greener future.”

The new Seagram packaging will begin to appear at the The Beer Store, LCBO, and select grocers this spring, the company said.

Founded in 1984, Kitchener, Ont.-based Waterloo Brewing offers Waterloo premium craft beers with the Laker brand. In 2011, Waterloo Brewing purchased the Canadian rights to Seagram Coolers and in 2015, secured the exclusive Canadian rights to both LandShark and Margaritaville.