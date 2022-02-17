Waste-plastic art sculpture exhibit coming to British Columbia

An art sculpture exhibit made entirely from plastic waste recovered from the Pacific Ocean will soon be on display in Burnaby, B.C..

Called “Washed Ashore”, the display at the Grand Court of Metropolis at Metrotown shopping mall will run from Feb. 23 to April 30, and consists of nine giant marine wildlife sculptures. Originally from the U.S. state of Oregon, this is the first time the exhibit will be shown in Western Canada. The exhibit has also appeared at Smithsonian’s National Zoo and on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

With approximately six million tons of plastic waste entering the oceans every year, each sculpture on display is meant to highlight what types of waste can be found in the ocean, from beach toys and plastic containers to automobile tires and electronics. “Some of the marine sculptures on display at Metropolis include Octavia the Octopus, a nine-foot by 12-foot Octopus weighing 1,200 lbs.; and Grace the Humpback Whale Tail, spanning 10 feet high and 12 feet long and weighing 1,800 lbs.,” Metropolis at Metrotown officials said.

“The Washed Ashore exhibit is a beautiful and impactful art display, created to educate visitors on the importance of sustainability and reducing plastics from our oceans,” said Alice Wong, marketing manager for Metropolis at Metrotown. “We’re thrilled to showcase this exhibit in Western Canada, where we are deeply connected to the ocean. I look forward to welcoming visitors of all ages to experience this unique exhibit.”

Advertisement

Washed Ashore, Art to Save the Sea is a non-profit organization that uses art to spread an anti-plastics pollution message. In ten years, Washed Ashore has processed over 35 tons of plastic pollution from the Pacific Northwest’s Ocean beaches to create over 85 works of art.