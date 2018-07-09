W. Amsler moving to expanded facility in Bolton, Ontario

July 9, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

Blow molding machine maker W. Amsler Equipment Inc. has announced plans to relocate its headquarters and manufacturing operations from Richmond Hill, Ont. to Bolton, Ont. later this summer.

In a statement, the company said the new location was chosen because it meets the “expanded demands” of its growing PET blow molding machine business. “[Bolton] is in the heart of the ‘Plastics Corridor,’ less than 20 kilometers from the Pearson (Toronto) Airport in Rexdale,” the company said. “The Bolton area is also home to suppliers such as Husky Injection Molding Systems, Athena Automation, and many blow molding companies.”

W. Amsler – a leading supplier of all-electric linear PET stretch blow molders – has signed a lease agreement for 34,000 square feet of space, which will more than double the company’s current facility in Richmond Hill. “The standalone facility will provide room to grow and more space for collaboration with customers. In addition to corporate offices, the new space will house business development and project management activities,” said Heidi Amsler, the company’s marketing manager. “We’ve experienced rapid growth over the last five years and we’ve outgrown our current space.”

The expanded facility will house sales, engineering, manufacturing, and service personnel. The new location will also accommodate more room for machine development, pilot production, and classroom-style training. “Greater access to air and rail transportation will make it more convenient for supply partners, customers, and vendors,” the company said.

All equipment, production assets, and employees will be transferred from the existing facility in Richmond Hill to Bolton. W. Amsler will occupy the leased space starting August 1, where it is currently carrying out what it calls “renovations and improvements.” The investment also includes the purchase of new air compressors, auxiliary equipment, and other infrastructure needs.

The company’s new address will be 31 Parr Blvd., Bolton, Ont. The main phone number will be 905-951-9559.

W. Amsler was founded in 1994 by founder Werner Amsler in Concord, Ont.; the company moved to Richmond Hill in 1999.