W. Amsler makes first commercial sale for its PET barrier growler

June 14, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Blow molding machinery maker W. Amsler Equipment Inc. has made the first commercial sale of its 64-ounce PET growler jugs to Arch Brewing Co., an independently owned craft brewery in Newmarket, Ont.

A growler is a jug commonly sold at breweries and brew pubs as a means to sell take-out craft beer. The significant growth of craft breweries and the growing popularity of home brewing have also led to an emerging market for the sale of growlers.

First introduced in mid-April at the Craft Brewers Conference & Brew Expo America in Denver, W. Amsler’s PET container is believed to be the first in the industry to include a handle and provide barrier protection. The beer container also mimics the competitive glass design and provides barrier protection for extended shelf life. Arch Brewing will offer the PET growler as an event-safe alternative to its glass growler.

The idea of using PET growlers was appealing right from the outset, according to Sue King, owner of Arch Brewing. She noted that the shape, colour, and look of the bottle were a close match to the traditional 1.9-litre glass growler bottle that’s common in the industry. “Growlers are a really big seller for us and we see an opportunity for growth with the people who love the 1.9-litre format, but shy away from it because glass isn’t welcome in all environments,” said King. “The craft brewing industry is about innovation and about trying new things so we’re proud to be on the cutting edge by offering PET growlers.”

The amber PET container is manufactured by W. Amsler at its Bolton, Ont. facility on behalf of JMS International Packaging on a W. Amsler all-electric, single-cavity linear series stretch blow molder. The PET barrier container weighs 106 grams compared to 1.2 kg for the glass version, which means reduced shipping costs. It is also event-friendly, unbreakable, and 100 per cent recyclable, W. Amsler said.