Vision Extrusion getting $1.5 million from Ontario government

April 16, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

Vaughan, Ont.-based Vision Extrusion Group is receiving $1.5 million from the Ontario government to invest in new technologies and machinery, creating 76 new jobs and retaining more than 500 positions.

“[This] announcement is great news for the residents of Vaughan and the region as a whole. Ontario’s manufacturing sector must continue to invest in technology and innovation to stay ahead in a fiercely competitive global market,” said Steven Del Duca, provincial minister of Economic Development and Growth.

The money is coming from the Ontario government’s Jobs and Prosperity Fund.

Vision Extrusion is upgrading its machinery and investing in new technologies to automate production and reduce waste. The upgrades are expected to cost $18.2 million total and be completed by December 2022.

“The investment we are announcing today continues the ongoing evolution of our company as a leader in the manufacturing of building products,” said Vision Extrusion CEO Vic De Zen. “By further building our skilled team and adding to our technical capabilities, Vision Extrusion can offer even greater innovation and flexibility for our valued customers.”

Vision Extrusion produces a range of building products, transforming plastic polymers into window frames, doors, fencing and railings. The company is a member of the Vision Group of Companies. Its Vaughan operations include more than 200 extrusion lines, R&D labs, tool and die shops, and plastics compounding facilities.