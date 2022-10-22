Vancouver’s Plastic Bank Foundation makes big commitment at K

The not-for-profit is pledging to stop 50 ocean-bound plastic bottles for every K 2022 attendee who becomes an 'Ocean Steward'.

Vancouver-based not-for-profit group Plastic Bank Foundation has made a splash by committing to stop 50 ocean-bound plastic bottles for every K 2022 attendee who pledged to become an “Ocean Steward.”

Plastic Bank works with local entrepreneurs in coastal areas to establish plastic collection branches, with community members being paid to collect plastic garbage, which is then processed into “Social Plastic” feedstock, a recycled plastic material available in rPET, rPP, rHDPE, rLDPE for reintegration into the global manufacturing supply chain.

At its booth, Plastic Bank also showcased products and packaging made from this feedstock by global partners such as SC Johnson, Henkel, ScanCom, CartonPack, IVC Group, The Promoland-Recycool, Advansa, and Bloem Living.