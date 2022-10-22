Canadian Plastics

Vancouver’s Plastic Bank Foundation makes big commitment at K

Canadian Plastics   

Canadian Plastics Recycling Sustainability

The not-for-profit is pledging to stop 50 ocean-bound plastic bottles for every K 2022 attendee who becomes an 'Ocean Steward'.

Photo Credit: Plastic Bank Foundation

Vancouver-based not-for-profit group Plastic Bank Foundation has made a splash by committing to stop 50 ocean-bound plastic bottles for every K 2022 attendee who pledged to become an “Ocean Steward.”

Plastic Bank works with local entrepreneurs in coastal areas to establish plastic collection branches, with community members being paid to collect plastic garbage, which is then processed into “Social Plastic” feedstock, a recycled plastic material available in rPET, rPP, rHDPE, rLDPE for reintegration into the global manufacturing supply chain.

At its booth, Plastic Bank also showcased products and packaging made from this feedstock by global partners such as SC Johnson, Henkel, ScanCom, CartonPack, IVC Group, The Promoland-Recycool, Advansa, and Bloem Living.

Advertisement

Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
Engel signs plastics economy global commitment
Sidel joins Ellen MacArthur’s New Plastics Economy Global Commitment
Unilever NA invests $15 million in plastic recycling initiative
Canada to switch to plastic bank notes next year