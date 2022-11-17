Vancouver-based molder Merlot Packaging bought by TricorBraun

In a move that expands its presence in Canada, global packaging supplier TricorBraun has acquired Vancouver-based Merlot Packaging for an undisclosed amount.

Merlot is an injection molder that specializes in rigid packaging closure systems, including child resistant closures, continuous thread caps, dispensing closure systems, and liner selection seals.

“Our acquisition of Merlot Packaging continues our long history of strategic investment and growth in Canada,” TricorBraun president and CEO Court Carruthers said in a statement. “We look forward to combining the expertise of TricorBraun and Merlot to serve nutraceutical customers across North America.”

Founded in 1902, TricorBraun has partnered with management teams to acquire 38 packaging companies globally. TricorBraun is majority-owned by Ares Management Corp. and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board.