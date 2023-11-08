Uwe Sendel, former Pano Cap Canada president, passes away

Sendel, 84, joined the cap molder in 1967, when it was founded in Kitchener, Ontario.

Uwe Sendel, a former president of plastic cap molder Pano Cap Canada Ltd., died on Oct. 15 in Kitchener, Ont., at age 84.

Born in Germany, Sendel initially settled in Montreal, and moved to Kitchener to join Pano Cap in 1967, when the firm was founded as a Canadian manufacturing location for Pano Verschluss GmbH, a German closure company. Sendel spent his first two years at the firm developing and promoting new closure applications, including the “Crimp-on” closure, and then moved up the company’s ranks, eventually becoming president. He retired in 2000. “Uwe was instrumental in establishing Pano Cap as a highly regarded closure manufacturer in North America, allowing us to develop into the company we are today,” Pano Cap’s general manager and vice president sales Alan Laderoute said in a statement.

Pano Cap Canada makes a variety of plastic caps and closures and has sister companies in Germany and Brazil.