Univar Solutions building new facility in Abbotsford, B.C.

Specialty chemical distributor Univar Solutions Inc. has begun construction on a new custom-designed facility in Abbotsford, B.C.

The SAP-ready facility is expected to open during the first half of 2023, and Univar officials said it aligns with the company’s long-term sustainability commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

The facility will include a whole-site tank telemetry system for real-time product inventory; larger chemical and ingredient storage; rail capacity; and specially-designed blending rooms for solvents, corrosives and oxidizers that will reduce the risk of accidents.

“The new Abbotsford facility will improve our ability to quickly and safely deliver products when and where they are needed with minimal carbon footprint, making us easier to do business with and helping us fulfill our purpose to keep communities healthy, fed, clean and safe,” said Chris Halberg, vice president of local chemical distribution for Univar Solutions in Canada. “In addition to the many customer, supplier and sustainability benefits, employees will appreciate the efficient design and digital investments at the Abbotsford facility that will make it easier for them to do their jobs with safety top of mind at every step.”

Univar’s Canadian subsidiary, Univar Solutions Canada, is headquartered in Toronto.