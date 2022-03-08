Uniloy buys Amsler blow molding assets

Some of the assets of the now-defunct Vaughan, Ont.-based blow molding machine maker Amsler Equipment Inc. have been purchased by blow molding machine maker Uniloy Inc.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

The move brings Tecumseh, Mich.-based Uniloy into the PET stretch blow molding (SBM) machine market for the first time.

Uniloy purchased the assets from the receiver and trustee in the bankruptcy of Vaughan-based Niigon Machines Ltd.

Advertisement

In a March 8 statement, Uniloy officials said the company will support all Amsler branded PET SBM machines, trimmers, leak testers, and ancillaries. All operations for Uniloy PET will be conducted at the Uniloy headquarters in Tecumseh.

“With the closure of Amsler’s operations in Vaughn, [we] saw an opportunity to provide our industry-leading blow molding expertise, service network, and knowledgeable associates to assist those that had been left without support,” Uniloy president and CEO Brian Marston said. “At this point in time, our plan is to reach out to existing Amsler equipment owners and let them know they can now count on Uniloy to support their assets.”

The statement also said that Uniloy has hired former Amsler CEO Bruce Coxhead, as well as other Amsler technical staff, to ensure the success of the support operations. Coxhead is now the general manager of the Uniloy SBM product line.

“The most important message I have to those that currently have Amsler equipment – rest assured, you’re in good hands,” Coxhead said. “I’ve worked with Brian for many years and am very familiar with the team at Uniloy. They’re the perfect fit to provide a seamless transition for all of the equipment owners left without options after Amsler closed its doors.”