TricorBraun buys Quebec rigid packaging maker Roda

In a deal that further expands its presence in Eastern Canada, global packaging supplier TricorBraun has acquired Quebec-based rigid plastic packaging maker Roda Packaging for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in Montreal in 1983, Roda specializing in the chemicals, sealants, and adhesives markets; it also serves the nutraceuticals, juices, and dry condiments and spices segments, and has distribution centres in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver.

As part of the Roda acquisition, TricorBraun will also acquire Rada Industries, which Roda purchased in 2019.

In a March 8 news release, TricorBraun officials said that all Roda team members, including owner and CEO Stéphan Berthiaume, will remain with TricorBraun; the team will continue to work out of the company’s existing locations in Quebec, becoming part of TricorBraun Canada. “Effective with the acquisition, Roda Packaging will operate as Roda, a TricorBraun company,” the news release said.

The Roda deal marks TricorBraun’s tenth acquisition in the last four years, and the first under the new ownership of Ares Management and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board.