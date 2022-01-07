TricorBraun acquires beverage packagers Zuckerman Honickman and Vessel Packaging

In a deal involving a plastics packager plus a Canadian distributor of aluminum cans, packaging supplier TricorBraun has acquired Zuckerman Honickman and Vessel Packaging.

The financial terms of the deals have not been disclosed.

“Our acquisitions of Zuckerman Honickman, a name synonymous with best-in-class beverage packaging, and Vessel Packaging, a leading Canadian value-added distributor of aluminum cans, bolster our ability to serve beverage customers with expanded offerings and services across North America,” TricorBraun president and CEO Court Carruthers said in a Jan. 6 news release.

All Zuckerman and Vessel team members – including Zuckerman president Michael Zuckerman and Vessel CEO Matt Leslie and COO Mitchell Evanecz – will remain with TricorBraun, the news release said. The companies will operate as separate, stand-alone businesses, and the teams will continue to work out of their existing locations.

Effective immediately, the companies will be known as Zuckerman Honickman, a TricorBraun company, and Vessel Packaging, a TricorBraun company.

Zuckerman is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pa., and manufactures packaging for sports drinks, craft beer, cider, craft soda, wine, and spirits for customers throughout the U.S. and Canada. As part of the deal, TricorBraun also acquired Delta Industries, a subsidiary of Zuckerman and a distributor of reusable trigger sprayers and bottles.

Vessel was founded in 2013 as a mobile canning business to serve British Columbia’s craft brewers. The company serves all major beverage end markets, including beer, wine, cider, kombucha, coffee, sparkling water, and ready-to-drink (RTD), and has locations in Vancouver, Calgary, Mississauga, Ont., Ottawa, and Montreal. “With the Vessel acquisition, TricorBraun expands its beverage offering, establishes a deeper position in aluminum cans, and grows its Canadian footprint,” the news release said.

TricorBraun is headquartered in St. Louis, Mo.