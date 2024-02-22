Upcoming Ontario tradeshow seeks to bridge the skills gap

Focused on the moldmaking and plastics sectors, the March 27 event is being held at Humber College in Toronto.

A one-day event targeting the lack of post-secondary education geared towards skilled training for the moldmaking and plastics industries will be held on March 27 at Humber College’s Barrett Centre for Technology Innovation, in Toronto.

Organized and hosted by Humber and AceConnex – which is a one-day trade show for equipment maker AceTronic Industrial Controls Inc. – the event will feature industry professionals, college affiliates, government officials, and current Humber students participating in panel discussions and breakout sessions around the plastics industry. Also, a mini-tradeshow onsite at the venue will feature companies looking to hire directly.

Confirmed exhibitors for the show include Husky Technologies, StackTeck Systems, DMS Co., Hasco, DMS, Progressive Components, Staubli Corp., Cimatron, Gracious Living Corp., Royal CNC, Orbis Corp., Injection Depot, Wittmann, CAMSC, Build a Dream, Elliott Matsura, AceTronic Industrial Controls, Humber College, and Cap-Thin Molds.

The goal of the show, AceConnex said, is to re-establish the Plastics Program with Humber College, which was closed in 2009.

Visit this link for more information, including the event schedule.