Toy brand MEGA partners with TerraCycle for free Canadian recycling program

April 16, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Children’s toy brand MEGA, a brand of global manufacturer Mattel, is partnering with international recycler TerraCycle to recycle used Mega Bloks, Mega Construx and other non-electronic Mega toys to create new products in Canada.

Through the Blocks and Bricks Recycling Program, consumers can send in MEGA toys to be recycled at no charge to the consumer. Once collected, the blocks and bricks will be cleaned, melted into hard plastic, and remolded to make new products from the recycled materials, which may include playgrounds, picnic tables, and park benches. The Blocks and Bricks Recycling Program is open to any individual, school, office, or community organization interested.

Consumers can sign up on the program page at www.terracycle.com/blocks-and-bricks-en-ca then mail in their blocks and bricks using a prepaid shipping label that can be printed at home.

“MEGA is giving builders of all ages a unique opportunity to divert waste from landfills,” said Tom Szaky, Trenton, N.J.-based TerraCycle’s founder and CEO. “By collecting and recycling items that are typically not recyclable through municipal programs, consumers are given the opportunity to think twice about what is recyclable and what truly is trash.”

Earlier this year, MEGA released a new line of building products made from plant-based materials. As part of the line, all products come in Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)-certified packaging that is fully recyclable.

“Our plant-based blocks were the first step towards creating a more sustainable future and we are excited to continue the momentum as we believe that with every step, together we can make an impact,” said Bisma Ansari, MEGA senior vice president. “By teaming up with TerraCycle, we are providing builders a more sustainable option to dispose of their well-loved toys and the ability to recycle our toys for free.”

TerraCycle’s Canadian division is headquartered in Toronto.