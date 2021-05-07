Canadian Plastics

Toronto’s CCL Industries buys Lux Global Label Asia

Headquartered in Singapore, Lux manufactures decorative labels for global consumer customers in the ASEAN region.

May 7, 2021   Canadian Plastics


Canadian Plastics
Packaging

In a deal aimed at expanding its operations in Southeast Asia, Toronto-based label and packaging supplier CCL Industries has acquired Lux Global Label’s business unit Lux Global Label Asia.

The estimated purchase price is Cdn$9.4 million.

Lux is based in Singapore, and produces decorative labels for global consumer customers in the ASEAN region.

Advertisment

As a result of the purchase, the company will immediately start trading as CCL Label Singapore.

Founded in 1951, CCL offers specialty label, security, and packaging solutions for global corporations, government institutions, small businesses, and consumers.

 

Print this page

Related Stories
CCL Industries buys Asian label converter Zephyr
Toronto’s CCL Industries buys German label maker
CCL Industries buys European label converter
CCL buys Brazilian label-maker Powerpress

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*