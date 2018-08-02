Toronto-based packaging supplier Ingenious Packaging bought by U.S. firm

August 2, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

Ingenious Packaging Group, a Toronto-based manufacturer of in-mold and shrink-sleeve labels, has been acquired by U.S. packaging supplier Resource Label Group for an undisclosed price.

Ingenious Packaging serves the food, beverage, health and beauty, spirits, nutraceutical, distribution, tobacco and pharmaceutical industries. The company has flexographic, digital and offset printing capabilities.

Headquartered in Franklin, Tenn., Resource Label is owned by private investment firms First Atlantic Capital and TPG Growth.

“Resource Label, with the backing of First Atlantic and TPG Growth, will provide the support to meet both the current and future growth needs of Ingenious’ customers throughout North America, with special focus on our foundation of Canadian customers,” Bob Simko, president and CEO of Resource Label, said in a statement.