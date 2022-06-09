Timex introduces new watch made from single-use, ocean-bound plastic

The watches are made in partnership with #tide, an organization that works to prevent new plastics from entering the ocean.

Watch maker Timex has launched its new Waterbury Ocean collection, an upcycled watch made of discarded, single-use, ocean-bound plastic.

The watches are being made by Timex in partnership with #tide, a Swiss-based firm that specializes in upcycling ocean-bound waste plastic.

The bracelet, case, and dial of the Waterbury Ocean collection is made using ocean material. Plastic is first collected by fishermen from the coastlines, which is then sorted, cleaned, shredded and recrafted in a Swiss facility using carbon-neutral transports and solar power, where it’s then upcycled. “Timepieces from this collection, through #tide, commit to reducing consumption of fossil fuels, creating employment for local communities, specifically fishermen, as well as improving the underwater habitat through its cleanup efforts,” Timex officials said.

The Waterbury Ocean collection comes in five colourways – gray/gunmetal, navy, gray/rose gold, blue and pink – and is available in a variety of sizes.

Advertisement

Retailing for US$99, the Waterbury Ocean collection is now available for purchase on Timex.com and at select retail stores globally.