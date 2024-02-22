Tim Hortons testing plastic-free and recyclable hot beverage lids in P.E.I.

The fibre lids being tested are plastic-free and made with plant-based materials.

Canadian restaurant chain Tim Hortons says it will begin a 12-week test of plastic-free, fibre hot beverage lids at its outlets across Prince Edward Island.

In a statement, company officials said the goal of the trial “is to work toward developing a guest-friendly alternative to plastic lids that are easier to compost or recycle”.

“We’ve worked hard on developing a fibre lid that feels like our current lids but is plastic-free,” said Paul Yang, the company’s senior director of procurement, sustainability, and packaging.

Over the past year, Tim Hortons has transitioned several packaging items in an effort to help reduce the use of single-use plastics, including introducing wooden and fibre cutlery, and replacing plastic lids on Loaded Bowls with fibre lids.

The test in P.E.I is using an improved version of a similar fibre lid that was trialed in select Tim Hortons restaurants across Vancouver in early 2023, and which Tim Hortons officials said helped reduce the use of more than 3.3 million plastic lids.