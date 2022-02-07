Tim Hortons introduces new white hot-beverage lids to improve recyclability

Fast food restaurant chain Tim Hortons is introducing new white hot-beverage lids at select restaurants across Canada.

The white plastic lids replace brown lids, which Tim Hortons’ officials said makes them easier to recycle.

“Based on industry consultations about the future of recycling in Canada, we believe that white recyclable materials have better potential to be reused and repurposed into more new products, helping us close the loop on recycling more of our packaging,” the company said in a Feb. 2 news release.

In the news release, Tim Hortons also said it has been testing a new plastic-free fibre lid and is expanding those tests to more locations this year.

And the company is also preparing to launch another reusable and returnable packaging trial in Vancouver this year. Following up on a pilot project that launched last year in Ontario, it will offer Vancouver customers of participating restaurants the option of paying a deposit and receiving reusable and returnable cup.