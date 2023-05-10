Three Canadian firms get funding for microplastics research

The three small- and medium-sized Canadian companies will each receive up to $150,000 to tackle microplastics from tire wear.

Canada’s federal government is investing in three companies that are developing solutions to reduce the release of microplastics from tire wear.

The three small- and medium-sized Canadian companies will each receive up to $150,000, as part of Canadian Plastics Innovation Challenges, which is part of the Innovative Solutions Canada program.

Applied Quantum Materials Inc., in Edmonton, Alta., is developing a specialized reinforcing additive for tires to minimize microplastic release over different road and temperature conditions. “This Challenge validates our plan to incorporate [our] biomaterial additive into the manufacture of tires to improve their durability and thereby reduce the release of microplastics into the environment,” Applied Quantum’s co-founder and CEO David Antoniuk said.

Nova Graphene Canada Inc., in Dartmouth, N.S., is developing a graphene-enhanced rubber that could reduce tire-wear shedding and extend the life of tires. “We are confident that a blend of graphenes – including our renewable, biomass-derived Carbon Era Black – will enable the formulation of a high-performance, long-lasting rubber that will wear more slowly, thereby reducing the amount of microplastics released into the environment,” Nova Graphene CEO Paul Beasant said.

And Stema Punch and Die Inc., in Cambridge, Ont., is creating specialized compositions for tires to improve their wear and help stop the shed of microplastics. “The focus of our solution is to create a new tire composite that will last longer, degrade slower, and can replace current tire applications,” Stema chief technology officer Asif Khan said. “As such, we believe we can create a solution that results in a reduction in microplastic particulates while not changing the habits of our potential consumers.”

The goal of the Canadian Plastics Innovation Challenges is to develop solutions for sectors that generate some of the greatest quantities of plastic waste and pollution and/or show the greatest opportunity for impact and innovation, while also creating jobs.