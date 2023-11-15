Thermal Care appoints new regional manager for Eastern Canada

Avi Bromberg will also manage the company's equipment sales throughout the mid‐Atlantic and New England states in the U.S., and the Caribbean.

Process cooling technology supplier Thermal Care Inc., headquartered in Niles, Ill., has promoted Avi Bromberg to regional manager in charge of sales and support for customers in Eastern Canada, the mid‐Atlantic and New England states in the U.S., and the Caribbean territories.

Bromberg joined Thermal Care in 2018 as an application engineer, transitioning in 2019 to lead the inside sales and application engineering teams. During this period, Thermal Care officials said in a Nov. 2 statement, Bromberg was responsible for overseeing the sales team’s internal day‐to‐day activities along with numerous special projects.

He has a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from the University of Illinois.

“Avi’s extensive product and application knowledge coupled with his customer service experience will provide his region with a comprehensive competitive advantage,” said Peter Armbruster, Thermal Care’s vice president of sales and marketing. “He already has an excellent relationship with our customers and has been crucial to providing solutions from portable chillers to plant-wide systems.”

Founded in 1969, Thermal Care manufactures portable/packaged and central chillers, cooling towers, adiabatic fluid coolers, pumping systems and temperature control units.