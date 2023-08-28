The Canadian Plastics Golf Tournament is next week

The event is on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at Piper’s Heath Golf Club, and registration is closing soon.

Canadian Plastics and SPE Ontario are joining forces to bring you an industry-wide golf tournament in 2023. Mark your calendars and prepare to join us on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 at Piper’s Heath Golf Club, which features an award-winning links-style golf course bordering Oakville and Milton in Southern Ontario.

The day will be filled with great networking opportunities, friendly competition, loads of prizes, and lots of great food and beverages.

Registration is closing soon, so register here.