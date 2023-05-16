The Canadian Plastics Fall Classic Golf Tournament is coming
Mark your calendars and join us on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at Piper’s Heath Golf Club, which features an award-winning links-style golf course bordering Oakville and Milton.
The day will be filled with great networking opportunities, friendly competition, loads of prizes, and lots of great food and beverages. Mark your calendars and prepare to join us!
