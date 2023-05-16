The Canadian Plastics Fall Classic Golf Tournament is coming

Canadian Plastics

Mark your calendars and join us on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at Piper’s Heath Golf Club, which features an award-winning links-style golf course bordering Oakville and Milton.

Third hole at sunset, Piper’s Heath Golf Club.

The Canadian Plastics Fall Golf Tournament is coming up on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at Piper’s Heath Golf Club, an award-winning links-style golf course bordering Oakville and Milton.

The day will be filled with great networking opportunities, friendly competition, loads of prizes, and lots of great food and beverages. Mark your calendars and prepare to join us!

Visit our website for more info and to book your spot: canadianplasticsgolf.com

