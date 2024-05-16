Terry Shaw named new regional VP for CME’s Prairies division

Based in Winnipeg, Shaw brings over a decade of industry association leadership experience with a wide range of experience in advocacy.

Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) has named Terry Shaw as its regional vice president for the Prairie provinces (Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba).

“I am excited about Terry’s addition to the team,” said CME president and CEO Dennis Darby. “After an extensive search, Terry is the ideal candidate to enhance and grow our services and network on the Prairies. In this newly created role, Terry will bring a prairies-wide perspective to CME’s programs, advocacy and member supports, helping raise the profile of manufacturing across all three provinces and nationally as well.”

Manufacturing is the economic driver for the Prairies, CME officials said in a news release. Employing more than 230,000 workers, the industry is responsible for $160.5 billion in sales.

Shaw, who is based in Winnipeg, brings over a decade of industry association leadership experience with a wide range of experience in advocacy, and developing and delivering member services, including as head of the Manitoba Trucking Association.

“It feels like this opportunity has been decades in the making for me,” Shaw said. “I’m thrilled to be joining the CME team and to be back advocating for industry, especially one as large and diverse as this. Manufacturing drives progress on the Prairies and the chance to make a difference and serve our members is really a career-defining moment for me.”

Headquartered in Ottawa, the CME is said to be Canada’s largest trade and industry association.