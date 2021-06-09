TerraCycle, Holt Renfrew partner on beauty packaging recycling in Canada

International recycler TerraCycle has teamed up with Canada’s fashion and lifestyle retailer, Holt Renfrew to help intercept and properly recycle the nearly 773 million plastic beauty containers that end up in landfills across Canada every year.

The Holt Renfrew Beauty Recycling Program will help customers responsibly dispose of beauty packaging waste including compacts, concealer sticks and tubes, eyeliner and lip pencils, foundation bottles and tubes, lipsticks and balms, and mascara tubes.

“We are very proud to launch our recycling program for beauty packaging at Holts, in partnership with TerraCycle,” said Christopher Novak, vice president, beauty, with Holt Renfrew. “Our mission at Holts is to empower self-expression and ignite positive change and this partnership with TerraCycle will bring our customers along on this journey towards a more sustainable future in a truly beautiful way.”

This year-round program offers customers the opportunity to bring all brands of empty and used beauty product packaging to select Holt Renfrew retail locations to drop off and recycle in the provided TerraCycle Zero Waste Boxes. When full, the boxes will be returned to TerraCycle for processing and the collected waste will be cleaned, melted and remolded to make new products.

Participation in the Holt Renfrew Beauty Recycling Program is completely free and is open to anyone. Consumers can find the closest participating Holt Renfrew location using the interactive map found on the recycling program’s dedicated landing page at https://www.terracycle.com/en-CA/brigades/holt-renfrew-beauty-recycling.

“Holt Renfrew is acting as a force for good by offering a powerful, sustainable option to divert empty beauty packaging from landfills,” said TerraCycle CEO and founder, Tom Szaky. “By participating in this recycling program, consumers can take an active role in how their packaging is disposed of, helping to pave the way for a more beautiful planet.”

In addition to providing a recycling solution for used beauty products, Holt Renfrew will also be working with TerraCycle to provide their stores with collections boxes intended to collect and recycle disposable masks in-store and reduce the wave of single-use plastic required due to the pandemic from reaching the landfill.