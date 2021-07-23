Tempo Plastics, other Barrie manufacturers receiving investment funding from Ontario government

Flexible packaging supplier Tempo Plastics Ltd. is one of three businesses in the Barrie, Ontario area that are receiving more than $2.8 million through the province’s Regional Development Program.

This support is part of a total investment of $19.6 million by local businesses, which hopes to strengthen domestic manufacturing and commercialization, attract investment, create 72 jobs, and help retain over 280 jobs in the Barrie area.

“As Ontario turns the corner on this pandemic, one of our top priorities is supporting economic growth across all regions of the province,” Vic Fedeli, Ontario’s minister of economic development, job creation and trade, said in a July 23 news release. “These projects will make a significant impact in their local communities and economies. They will enable long-term measurable outcomes, including private-sector investments, job creation, job retention and strong regional growth.”

Tempo, a manufacturer of custom printed flexible packaging for lawn and garden and food processors, is investing more than $14.4 million to expand their facility and acquire new technology. With $2.2 million from the Southwestern Ontario Development Fund, they are creating 26 jobs and retaining 144. This investment will increase their production capacity and replace manual, repetitive tasks in the operation. The enhanced productivity and innovation will allow the company to expand into new markets.

Tempo works closely with several post-secondary institutions, including Georgian College, Humber College, and Ryerson University to recruit interns and new graduates to fill open positions in the growing company. “The company has positioned itself as the preferred partner for sustainable flexible packaging solutions and is an active member of the Canada Plastics Pact,” the news release said.

The other two firms receiving funding are Matsu Manufacturing Inc., a manufacturer of automotive parts and metal stamping; and remote aircraft systems maker Volatus Flight Systems Inc.