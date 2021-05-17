TC Transcontinental Packaging wins FTA sustainability award

TC Transcontinental Packaging, a division of Montreal’s Transcontinental Inc., has been named Winner in Innovations for the Flexographic Technical Association’s (FTA’s) Sustainability Excellence Award competition for its Integritite postconsumer recycled collation shrink film.

According to a May 11 news release from TC Transcontinental Packaging, its sustainable film includes 33 per cent post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic but is close to virgin plastic resin performance. The company says the film also is preapproved by How2Recycle for in-store dropoff. Additionally, TC Transcontinental Packaging reports that Integritite shrink film has a lower impact on the environment compared with virgin shrink film.

“It is very exciting and gratifying to receive such an award and to be recognized by our industry peers in developing sustainable packaging solutions,” “This award is a tribute to our collaborative approach between our cross functional teams, The Coca-Cola Co. and the co-packer,” said Rebecca Casey, senior vice president, marketing and strategy at TC Transcontinental. “This partnership drove collaborative innovation. We created value for recycled plastic waste, we pushed the bar further in sustainability and we maintained our circular economy objectives as a top priority.”

TC Transcontinental’s Integritite PCR collation shrink film was first commercialized in the fall of 2020 in collaboration with Aha Sparkling Water, a brand of the Coca-Cola Co., and can be found on select Sam’s and BJ’s Club Store shelves in Ohio, Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia, Indiana, South Carolina, North Carolina, Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, Mississippi and Delaware.

TC Transcontinental is a signatory of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s New Plastics Economy Global Commitment, and has announced the goal of achieving 10 per cent use of PCR content on average by weight across all plastics in its product basket by 2025.