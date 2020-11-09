TC Transcontinental Packaging offering new packaging made of 30 per cent post-consumer recycled plastic

Montreal-based TC Transcontinental Packaging, a sector of Transcontinental Inc., has introduced IntegrititeTM 30 per cent post-consumer recycled (PCR) collation shrink film. For now, the new packaging can be found in the AHA Sparkling Water printed case wrap appearing on select Sam’s and BJ’s Club Store shelves this fall in the U.S. states of Ohio, Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia, Indiana, South Carolina, North Carolina, Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, Mississippi, and Delaware.

In a statement, officials with TC Transcontinental Packaging said the IntegrititeTM PCR collation shrink film includes 30 per cent PCR transformed into a recyclable resource. “Our R&D team has crafted a collation shrink film that is itself recyclable at store drop off locations and contains PCR without sacrificing performance, strength and durability,” said Alex Hayden, the company’s senior vice president, R&D and sustainability. “We are proud to support The Coca-Cola Co. in sourcing flexible packaging with recycled content, to contribute to the establishment of a circular economy for plastics, and to meet our shared Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s New Plastics Economy Global Commitment signatory vision of a future whereby plastic never becomes waste.”

“By incorporating 30 per cent of PCR resin into our extruded shrink film structures, we’ve introduced a film that is close to par with virgin plastic resin performance, is recyclable at store drop-off locations, looks great on the shelf, and appeals to the consumer’s desire for a cleaner environment,” said Dustin Dyer, the company’s senior vice president, shrink and extrusion division.