TC Transcontinental invests $60 million to expand South Carolina plant

Montreal-based flexible packaging supplier TC Transcontinental is investing of US$60 million to expand its facility in Spartanburg, S.C., in order to improve its recyclable flexible plastic packaging offerings.

In an Aug. 22 news release, the company said the investment will also include a new film line to produce biaxially oriented polyethylene (BOPE) film, new ancillary equipment, and a 120,000-square-foot expansion at the company’s TC Transcontinental Packaging subsidiary facility, which is headquartered in Chicago.

“This new offering will be a game changer in TC Transcontinental’s recyclability journey, demonstrating our commitment to distinguish ourselves and gain market share with innovative sustainable solutions for our customers,” said TC Transcontinental president and CEO Thomas Morin. “Our offering aligns with our customers’ desire to accelerate speed to market with recyclable products that also protect and preserve their contents throughout their lifecycle, in addition to creating a more circular economy for plastic.”

“Our investment in BOPE is a strategic decision that positions us to address sustainability shortcomings in existing offerings,” added Alex Hayden, senior vice president, R&D, innovation, sustainability and ESG. “This new equipment will advance the commercialization of recyclable film solutions to meet the challenging requirements of our different applications without sacrificing fill speed or performance.”

Advertisement

The company described the investment as being “well underway,” and said it’s expected to be completed in fiscal year 2024.