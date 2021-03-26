Taiga Motors to build assembly plant in Shawinigan, Que.

Electric off-road vehicle maker Taiga Motors Inc. plans to build a mass-production assembly plant for its electric snowmobiles and personal watercraft in Shawinigan, Que.

The Quebec-based company says its current Montreal research and development facility is expected to ramp-up production capacity to 2,000 vehicles per year by the end of 2021.

The second phase of increasing Taiga’s production capacity includes the building of the state-of-the-art Shawinigan facility, beginning at a 200,000-square-foot capacity and later increasing to 340,000 square feet. Taiga intends to begin construction in the second quarter of 2021.

The factory is expected to increase Taiga’s production capacity to 80,000 units by 2025.

“This facility, a part of the $185M in recently announced funding, will bolster Taiga into becoming a globally leading OEM for powersports vehicles,” said Samuel Bruneau, CEO of Taiga. “We have seen strong customer demand limited by product availability. This new facility shows Taiga’s continued commitment to be trailbreakers and offer electric vehicles capable of diving mass-market adoption without compromise.”