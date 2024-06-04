Stork IMM establishes North American operations

Industry veterans George Kotzeff and Scott Molnar have been named as directors of business development.

Netherlands-based injection molding machine maker Stork IMM is opening a North American sales and service operation, with a Canadian selected as one of its two new directors of business development.

Headquartered in Swedesboro, N.J., the new subsidiary, called Stork IMM USA LLC, builds upon Stork IMM’s 25-year history in the North American market. The company manufactures injection molding machines ranging in size from 200 to 2,000 tons for high-speed packaging applications.

Stork IMM USA’s 2,500-square-meter headquarters includes spare parts, office, and warehouse space.

To support the new subsidiary, Stork IMM has hired two directors of business development, George Kotzeff and Scott Molnar.

Kotzeff, based in California, has worked in key account manager roles at both Husky Injection Molding Systems and Sidel Inc. Most recently, he worked as a consultant with packaging companies including Rplanet, Power Hydration,and INOSIP.

Molnar, based in Toronto, was president of Molding Excellence Inc. in Toronto and has held leadership roles with RJG Inc., Mold-Masters, and Husky Injection Molding Systems. Molnar holds a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from the University of Waterloo, and an MBA from the Wilfrid Laurier University.

“We envision significant business opportunities…and we’ve now laid the groundwork so we can build on our customer base,” Stork IMM CEO Gert Boers said. “With the establishment of domestic service and spare parts, we’re now uniquely positioned to scale up and grow our business.”

Also, Stork IMM USA has partnered with Valley Group Inc., Fishersville, Va., to provide machine installation and field service and maintenance support for the company’s existing and new customers.