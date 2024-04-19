Starbucks cuts plastic use with new cold cup design

A redesign of plastic cups used by the coffeehouse chain expects to cut resin consumption by 13.5 million pounds per year in Canada and the U.S.

Starbucks Corp. has redesigned its single-use plastic cold cup, in a move the company says will cut resin consumption in Canada and the U.S. by 13.5 million pounds per year.

Depending on the size, the new cups weigh between 10 to 20 per cent less than previous cups used by Starbucks.

The new cups – which Starbucks says are part of its commitment to cut its carbon, water and waste footprints in half by 2030 – have been developed with input from store partners, and partners with low vision helped directly inform the features to make the cup more accessible. “Most importantly, this includes a universal lid for the tall, grande and venti cups,” the company said in an April 18 news release.

“Baristas made drinks in test and store settings, rating the feel and performance of different iterations,” the release continued. “Customers responded to surveys via QR codes.”

The new cups will begin to appear this month in select stores across the U.S. and Canada, the company said, with a full rollout completed through the course of 2024.

The redesigned cold cup adds to the sustainable packaging designs from Starbucks over the years, including the hot cup with 10 per cent recycled material, strawless lids, and the recycled material sleeve.