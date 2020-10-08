StackTeck partners with U.S. industry veteran to better support American customers

StackTeck Systems Ltd., a Brampton, Ont.-based manufacturer of multi-cavity, high-volume production molds, has entered into a partnership with Kansas City, Mo.-based industry veteran Louis Young of L.J. Young Consulting LLC to expand its U.S. customer support.

In a statement, StackTeck officials said that Young’s “broad experience” with injection molding projects, including molds, IML technology, and system processing, will enable “boots on the ground” support at U.S. customers for urgent troubleshooting needs, mold and IML system startups, cycle time and/or process optimization, inspections for mold refurbishments, and training for new technicians.

Young founded the consultancy five years ago to provide professional services for injection molding packaging applications. He has 35 years of injection molding project and production experience for packaging applications, and has ordered and commissioned some of the most sophisticated injection molds and turnkey in-mold labeling systems that StackTeck has ever built, StackTeck said.

“We’ve known Louis for decades as a customer, and we are confident that his extensive knowledge of molds, part design, and processing will be a tremendous asset in supporting all our US customers,” said Vince Travaglini, StackTeck president and CEO. “More than ever StackTeck is endeavoring to provide customer support despite the difficult business conditions in 2020. We’re expanding the virtual communication approaches we started using over 15 years ago for turnkey system qualifications while doing everything we can to let customers know we’re here for [them].”

StackTeck also announced it has added stack mold applications to its FastTrack program, which uses automated design technology to accelerate mold deliveries.

Stack molds for round lids and containers are now available for up to 2 x 16–cavity molds, making them especially attractive to companies responding to sudden market demand for food packaging applications.

In recent weeks, StackTeck noted that it has achieved record lead times for round container and lid molds, with deliveries in a six- to nine-week window. For example, the lead time for a round container mold in a 2-x-2 configuration is six weeks from order until mold test while the lead time for a 2-x-16 round container mold is 11 weeks under the FastTrack program. Round lid molds also average six to 10 weeks on 2 x 2 to 2 x 16 cavity stack mold configurations.