StackTeck partners with Netstal for PET preforms

Moldmaker StackTeck Systems Ltd. has ordered a Netstal PET-Line 4000 system for PET preform mold qualifications, which will be capable of qualifying molds with side entry multi-position take-off plates, as well as PiCOOL blow pin plates.

The new system will be installed in the first quarter of 2023 at StackTeck’s headquarters in Brampton, Ont.

StackTeck officials say that the company’s mold qualification, called ‘TeckCenter,’ is being prepared with a dedicated bay, including all services and drying capabilities required for any production preform mold that would run in the system at an optimized cycle time.

“The StackTeck team has taken on many challenges in recent years, from high cavitation 144 cavity molds, to rPET and overmolding systems, while introducing new advances to increase productivity and part quality,” said Rick Unterlander, StackTeck’s general manager for PET. “By adding a full-scale production machine and automation to our mold qualification capability supplied by Netstal, we will be in a tremendous position to support customers with PET molds. Our TeckCenter is well equipped with an automated vision inspection system to handle large numbers of plastic samples needed for PET projects.”

It isn’t the first time the two companies have worked together. According to StackTeck president and CEO Vince Travaglini, StackTeck, the firms have worked closely for several years on projects in the packaging and medical sectors. “This is a great step forward for us, now we join forces with a PET industry leader who we already know very well,” Travaglini said. “We’ve used Netstal test machines for over 20 years, and when this PET-Line 4000 system arrives nearly half of our test machines will be from Netstal.”