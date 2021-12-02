StackTeck invests in new capacity

Brampton, Ont.-based moldmaker StackTeck Systems Ltd. has made what it calls “important additions” to its plant manufacturing capabilities, and has spent approximately US$7 million in capital equipment since the beginning of the pandemic.

“We’ve gone through a carefully planned reorganization in our manufacturing facilities, and we are now averaging close to 400,000 machining hours per year operating with three different shifts to support our continuous growth,” said Lou Dimaulo, StackTeck’s senior vice president of manufacturing. “When it comes to high-speed milling alone, we are now at 2,200 hours a week which is seven times more than what we were doing 10 years ago.”

According to Dimaulo, StackTeck now has dedicated areas that focus on different processes, such as plate line, high-speed milling, EDM, prototyping, repairs, and assembly.

And while continuing to invest in moldmaking capacity, StackTeck is also taking on what company officials call “significant initiatives” for its automation business. “We’re investing in the new StackTeck automation business while building the team and enhancing our design capabilities for FastTrack deliveries,” said StackTeck president and CEO Vince Travaglini. “Given the uncertainty in the component supply chain right now, we’re pre-building robots in support of our aggressive leadtimes for the primary robot size that works with injection machines from 300 to 600 tons in size. It’s a significant investment, and a bit of a leap in faith, however so far we’ve never built a robot that didn’t sell very quickly.”