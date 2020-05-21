StackTeck introduces FastTrack automation systems for IML
The Brampton, Ont.-based tooling supplier has introduced its own brand of robots for in-mold labeling for all molds built within its FastTrack program.
Brampton, Ont.-based tooling supplier StackTeck Systems Ltd. has introduced its own brand of robots for in-mold labeling (IML) for all molds built within the FastTrack program.
In a press release, StackTeck described the new robots as universal, flexible, and modular, and able to be configured, designed, built, and delivered at industry-best lead times. “IML robots can be ready in 12 weeks from order confirmation to shipping, and can match the lead time of single face FastTrack molds at 8-12 weeks for most round IML container and lid applications,” the company said.
FastTrack IML automation is also available on a custom basis for multiple-label applications, vision system integration, and in-line stacking for post-inspection systems, said StackTeck.
“With our FastTrack automation approach, we are able to provide full IML systems in industry-record times to our customers, while being able to guarantee a high-quality system, as we work with high-end suppliers of controls, pneumatics, linear bearings, and servo motors,” said John Pocock, StackTeck’s general manager of automation.
StackTeck’s FastTrack IML automation facility is located in Concord, Ont.
