StackTeck enhances mold-qualification capabilities during the pandemic

Brampton, Ont.-based StackTeck Systems Ltd., a global manufacturer of multi-cavity, high-volume production molds, has navigated a challenging year “by quickly adapting to new ways to serve customers,” company officials say.

“Our operations have continued running without interruption while accelerating deliveries and adopting the new protocols needed for international deliveries,” said president and CEO Vince Travaglini.

One way in which StackTeck adapted to the new business environment was the development of a comprehensive virtual mold-testing capability package. “It includes three simultaneous live feeds of the mold running, part-quality followups, and a full data package that is delivered to the customer in real time,” company officials said. “StackTeck will continue to offer this service to its customers worldwide as the situation with the pandemic continues, and it will be available as an option in the future as business travel resumes.”

The company also had a series of its molds virtually approved. “Even though it was a new experience and the project was done virtually, the mold approvals were given in a very efficient way,” said Aura Colmenares, development manager with StackTeck customer Phoenix Packaging Mexico. “The communication, the videos received, the meetings with StackTeck, and the technical support were very good.”

“With the pandemic still in place, we see no problem with continuing to work in this way and do mold approvals virtually,” Colmenares added. “The big advantage is that we already know the way now, and we can certainly see a short- and medium-term future to continue with testing and doing mold approvals virtually. Despite not having been present at StackTeck, we had all the necessary information to approve our molds, we received plastic parts, and this process allowed us to continue working virtually without problems.”

StackTeck has eight molding machines ranging from 100 to 750 metric tons to accommodate a range of molds for testing and qualification.