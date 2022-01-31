StackTeck adds customer support in Mexico

Brampton, Ont.-based moldmaker StackTeck Systems Ltd. has partnered with Ruben Saldaña, a professional with 25 years of experience in the plastics industry and 15 years of experience in mold maintenance, to expand its on-site support for customers in Mexico.

In a statement, StackTeck officials said that Ruben’s experience with injection molding projects includes stack molds, hot runners, automation, and processing. His knowledge in the field will enable [us] to provide highly qualified and readily available support for mold diagnostics, inspections, and audits; training for mold technicians; mold maintenance; assistance with spare parts; and mold and automation system start-ups.

“I have personally known Ruben as a customer over the last 15 years in the industry as he worked with two of our biggest customers in the region,” said Christopher Day, StackTeck’s general manager for Mexico and Latin America. “He has visited StackTeck many times to validate new and refurbished molds, he knows our working processes, the quality of our molds, and he is very familiar with our mold design standards.”

Saldaña is based in Guadalajara with StackTeck ‘s local sales team.