Sponsored Content: Lorenz’s Probe Box plays a key role in system flexibility
September 24, 2020 Canadian Plastics
The Lorenz Probe Box permits system flexibility with its modular construction. Install below a silo to allow direct routing of conveying lines. Choice of Aluminum or Stainless Steel construction. Multiple outlets are available upon request. Optional Horizontal Probes ratio incoming air for precise conveying performance. For more information – https://lorenz.ca/our-products/components-accessories/wands-angel-hair-traps-probe-box/probe-box/
Toll Free: U.S.A. 1-800-263-7782 | Canada 1-800-263-1942
E-Mail: mgatien@lorenz.ca
Contact: Monique Gatien
Website: http://www.lorenzproducts.com
Print this page
Related Stories
Leave a Reply