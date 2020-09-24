Canadian Plastics

Sponsored Content: Lorenz’s Probe Box plays a key role in system flexibility

September 24, 2020   Canadian Plastics


Raw Materials Handling

The Lorenz Probe Box permits system flexibility with its modular construction. Install below a silo to allow direct routing of conveying lines. Choice of Aluminum or Stainless Steel construction. Multiple outlets are available upon request. Optional Horizontal Probes ratio incoming air for precise conveying performance. For more information – https://lorenz.ca/our-products/components-accessories/wands-angel-hair-traps-probe-box/probe-box/


