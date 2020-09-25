Sponsored Content: Lorenz Conveying Products – How to Eliminate Product Cross Contamination

Lorenz Slideflex Diverters are manufactured specific to the Plastics Industry as a solution to reducing the high cost of product contamination. Inlets/Outlets are made from 304 and 316 S.S.

A lightweight aluminum frame with choice of 2 or 3-Way configurations. The Lorenz Series “P” Diverter valve is available in sizes from 2” up to 8” OD. Ideal for dilute phase pressure systems or vacuum applications. 3 Week Delivery is standard .

Lorenz Conveying Products offers custom product solutions for unique systems.

Non-standard sizes & configurations…customized flanges… corrosive applications…hazardous locations…high temperatures… WE CAN DO IT ALL!

For more information – https://lorenz.ca/our-products/valves-gates/2-3-way-slideflex-diverter-valves/

Website: www.lorenzproducts.com

Toll Free: U.S.A. 1-800-263-7782 || Canada 1-800-263-1942

E-Mail: sales@lorenz.ca