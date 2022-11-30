Spin Master buying Canadian puzzle company 4D Brands International

Toronto-based 4D Brands is known for its signature line of 3D model construction kits.

Plastic toy maker and game supplier Spin Master Corp. has signed a deal to buy Canadian puzzle company 4D Brands International Inc. for an undisclosed amount.

In a statement, Spin Master officials said that Toronto-based 4D Brands is known for its signature line of 3D model construction kits, where puzzlers can create iconic replicas of well-known historical landmarks, pop culture elements and movie memorabilia. The company’s kits include cityscapes, well-known landmarks as well as collectibles from franchises including Star Wars, Disney, Harry Potter, Marvel Universe, and DC Comics.

Shaun Sakdinan, founder of 4D Brands, will join Spin Master as senior director of design based in Toronto.

The deal is expected to close in January.