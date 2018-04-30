SPE rebrands itself

April 30, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

Industry association the Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE) has launched a new brand identity and website designed to better communicate what SPE is and who its members are.

The redesign includes a new logo, colours, and font and website.

“Who we are today as a society and industry is different than who we were 75, 50 or 25 years ago; even different than who we were just a year ago,” said SPE CEO Patrick Farrey. “Our members and their needs have changed significantly. Our brand relaunch represents the natural evolution of that transformation. These improvements are about making sure our brand is relevant to our members and their lives. We are no longer a brand for ‘engineers’ only. Our design goal was to better match the members we serve today: plastics professionals that work throughout the plastics industry value chain worldwide-including scientists, technical personnel, and senior executives.”

The new website – which can be accessed at this link – will also provide easy access to join, renew membership, download articles or research, register for an event, or utilize any of the many SPE benefits.

Headquartered in Bethel, Conn., SPE has approximately 22,500 members in 84 countries. The association has chapters in Ontario and Quebec.