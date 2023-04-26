SPE offering free membership to Ontario, Quebec chapters

The deal, being offered as the two chapters begin to restart in-person events, represents a savings of $180.

The Ontario and Quebec chapters of the Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE) are offering free memberships to current and new SPE members living or working in Canada.

The deal, being offered as the two chapters begin to restart in-person events, represents a savings of $180, SPE officials said.

“SPE membership is a fantastic way to boost your career, and to promote yourself and your business through networking and access to extensive technical knowledge,” they said. “You’ll be able to meet other professionals in your field at our SPE Canada events – like the annual golf tournaments, education, and networking events, live and virtual seminars, and more.”

The offer includes discounts to SPE events, free access to SPE’s online technical library, Plastics Engineering magazine, four technical journals, and various online communities.

To join SPE, or to renew your membership, click here. Use code SPE-CANADA at checkout.