Canadian Plastics

SPE FlexPackCon show releases educational program, speaker agenda

Canadian Plastics   

Canadian Plastics Packaging Plastics Processes

The multi-track program for the upcoming show in Montreal covers a wide-range of cutting-edge flexible packaging technologies.

Image Credit: SPE

The FlexPackCon 2023 trade show, presented by the Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE) Flexible Packaging Division and set for Oct. 10-12, 2023 in Montreal, has released its educational program and speaker agenda.

The multi-track program covers a wide-range of cutting-edge flexible packaging technologies.

Tuesday’s (Oct. 10) program includes tutorial sessions focused on life cycle assessment studies, certifications, and conversion. Wednesday (Oct. 11) and Thursday (Oct. 12) include concurrent sessions with speakers focused on recycling and regulatory issues, bioplastics and composites, barrier via additives and coatings, PFAS, extrusion, and film structure design. The speakers represent companies that include Dow Chemical, Ingenia Polymers, Nova Chemicals Corp., PepsiCo, TC Transcontinental, Clariant Corp., Polykar, and Leistritz Extrusion.

The six keynote speakers will for the event, meanwhile, will address a gamut of issues impacting flexible packaging, from single-use plastic to historical data as well as recyclable flexible packaging, compostable films, the future of flexible packaging, and life cycle assessment in bioplastics.

Advertisement

FlexPackCon will be held at Le Centre Sheraton Montreal Hotel.

For more information on the show and the speaker agenda, visit this link.

Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
Nova Chemicals, Polytechnique Montréal partner on chemical engineering pilot program
Canada Plastic Pact releases new ‘Roadmap to 2025’ action plan
Flexible packaging conference will focus on imports
CPIA finalizes Expoplast composites program