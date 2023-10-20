SPE buys 3D printing educator ImplementAM

ImplementAM provides regional workshops on how to use additive manufacturing in manufacturing operations.

In its second acquisition in the additive manufacturing space, the Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE) professional organization has bought 3D printing educator ImplementAM, for an undisclosed amount.

ImplementAM provides one-day workshops focused on how to use 3D printing and additive manufacturing technologies in manufacturing operations.

Earlier this year, SPE bought 3Dnatives, which is said to be the largest international media platform focused on 3D printing and its applications.

“ImplementAM, SPE, and, 3Dnatives align seamlessly in their mission to inform, educate, and advance the additive manufacturing industry,” said Patrick Farrey, CEO of SPE. “Our stakeholders recognize the growth in additive manufacturing and 3D printing’s importance in processing and production operations. ImplementAM offers vital educational opportunities to explore this industry and its impact.”

SPE is headquartered in Danbury, Conn., and has chapters in 84 countries with approximately 22,000 members.