Canadian Plastics

Sobeys launches Plastic Waste Challenge to replace hard-to-recycle packaging

From now until May, Sobeys will be working with challenge applicants across Canada to identify a potential partner for a sustainable packaging solution to pilot in some of their stores.

March 9, 2022   Canadian Plastics


Canadian Plastics
Packaging
Recycling

Grocery chain Sobeys Inc. has partnered with Ignite Atlantic, Divert NS, and Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA) to launch a national “Plastic Waste Challenge” to find commercially viable and sustainable alternatives for in-store wrapped fish, meat and produce packaging which are hard-to-recycle plastic wrap, moisture pads and Styrofoam trays.

According to Sobeys, the objective of the challenge is to find an alternative product for non-recyclable fish and meat packaging. The winner of the challenge will have an opportunity to engage in discussions with Sobeys regarding a potential pilot in Nova Scotia.

From now until May, Sobeys will be working with challenge applicants across Canada to identify a potential partner for a sustainable packaging solution to pilot in some of their stores. The challenge applicant will also receive a $25,000 cash prize from Sobeys along with additional supports associated with launching the pilot, and prizes from the other partners.

More information is online at igniteatlantic.com/plastic-waste-challenge.

Advertisement

Print this page

Related Stories
Nova Scotia invests in biodiesel made of plastic waste
Sobeys plans to remove plastic bags from all stores in 2020
Montreal’s Pyrowave partners with Michelin to recycle plastic waste
Canadian government awards $3 million to three firms to cut plastic food, construction waste

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*