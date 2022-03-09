Sobeys launches Plastic Waste Challenge to replace hard-to-recycle packaging

Grocery chain Sobeys Inc. has partnered with Ignite Atlantic, Divert NS, and Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA) to launch a national “Plastic Waste Challenge” to find commercially viable and sustainable alternatives for in-store wrapped fish, meat and produce packaging which are hard-to-recycle plastic wrap, moisture pads and Styrofoam trays.

According to Sobeys, the objective of the challenge is to find an alternative product for non-recyclable fish and meat packaging. The winner of the challenge will have an opportunity to engage in discussions with Sobeys regarding a potential pilot in Nova Scotia.

From now until May, Sobeys will be working with challenge applicants across Canada to identify a potential partner for a sustainable packaging solution to pilot in some of their stores. The challenge applicant will also receive a $25,000 cash prize from Sobeys along with additional supports associated with launching the pilot, and prizes from the other partners.

More information is online at igniteatlantic.com/plastic-waste-challenge.