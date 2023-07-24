Skilled Trades Ontario launching certificates of qualification, wallet cards for skilled trades professionals

The province will begin issuing 17,500 certificates of qualification and more than 200,000 wallet cards.

This summer, Skilled Trades Ontario will begin issuing over 17,500 certificates of qualification and more than 200,000 wallet cards to apprentices and certified skilled trades workers across the province.

“This is an exciting milestone for thousands of skilled trades professionals,” said Melissa Young, CEO and Registrar, Skilled Trades Ontario. “Not only do certificates of qualification and wallet cards serve to validate credentials, they are a testament to the hard work, resilience and unwavering dedication behind every certified skilled trades professional.”

Over the coming months, skilled trades professionals in compulsory and non-compulsory trades who received their certification after Jan. 1, 2022, will begin receiving their certificates of qualification in the mail. Wallet cards can be carried while working on the job, in the event they are requested by inspectors or clients.

A certificate of qualification is an official document that proves that a person is qualified to work in a particular skilled trade in Ontario. To obtain a certificate of qualification, individuals are required to have passed their certification exam and have met all requirements to practice their trade in Ontario.

Since launching last year, Skilled Trades Ontario has provided online verification of the status and license details of compulsory apprentices and journeypersons on its online public register. This service will continue to be publicly available and updated.

Certificates of qualification issued prior to Jan. 1, 2022, will continue to be valid and recognized by Skilled Trades Ontario.