Siltech Corp. building new plant in Ontario

Fort Erie, Ont.-based chemical maker Siltech Corp. is investing $100 million to build a new 210,000-square-foot state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Fort Erie.

The new plant will employ about 50 workers when operational.

As part of this investment to expand operations, the Ontario government is providing $5 million in funding through the Regional Development Program’s Southwestern Ontario Development Fund.

The new factory, set to be built on 33 acres of land at 1700 Pettit Rd., will be the third that Siltech operates in the province. The company’s other facilities are in Mississauga and Toronto.

Siltech supplies specialty silicone polymers used in the personal care, automotive, agriculture, pulp and paper, and oil and gas industries. The company’s Silstab series silicones are for use in formulating polyurethane foams.