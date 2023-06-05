Sigma Stretch Film invests in new capacity in Ontario

The company's plant in Belleville will receive a Davis-Standard seven-layer agricultural stretch film line, and its plant in Kentucky will receive a three-layer machine.

Blown and cast film maker Sigma Stretch Film, a division of Sigma Plastics Group with operations in Ontario, is boosting its production capacity by 30 million pounds through two new Davis-Standard equipment installations.

Sigma’s plant in Belleville, Ont., will receive a Davis-Standard seven-layer agricultural stretch film line aimed at expanding the current silage film offerings. According to Sigma officials, the new line allows production using the latest resins, expanded exploration in sustainability options, and better service for both domestic and international agricultural customers. The new line adds fifteen million pounds of silage film capacity in Belleville.

The second machine is a three-layer Davis-Standard blown film line for Sigma’s Shelbyville, Kentucky location. “Supporting the ever-growing demand for prestretched hand films and the Vortex product lines, this equipment will add fifteen million pounds of capacity,” Sigma officials said.

The two new blown stretch film production lines will be in place by the fall of 2024.

“Staying on the cutting edge of technology has been a key to our growth and these new lines are just another example of our commitment to that principal and the flexible packaging market,” Sigma Plastics Group CEO Mark Teo said in a June 1 statement.

These latest investments come on the heels of Sigma’s purchase last year of two cast film lines produced by SML, one in Belleville and one in Tulsa, Okla. Both are expected to begin production during the third quarter of this year.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Pompano Beach, Fla., Sigma is said to be the largest privately owned film extrusion group in North America, with 45 manufacturing plants, including recent ventures into Thailand and Poland. Sigma manufactures a variety of flexible packaging products servicing the industrial, agricultural, food, medical, retail, hygienic, and converter film markets.